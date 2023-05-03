'The Blacklist' Series Finale Was Completed Just Hours Before Writers Strike Began

The Writers Guild of America has gone on strike, and as many productions will be affected in the coming months, The Blacklist isn't one. According to NBC Insider, the series actually completed filming its series finale just hours before the strike started. The cast celebrated with a bittersweet wrap party, and it seems like the only thing fans will have to worry about is how the series will come to a close.

As TVLine notes, The Blacklist is among some of the shows still airing through the summer whose production won't be affected because it thankfully wrapped filming on May 1. The series is set to air its finale on July 13, so while some shows may have still been writing or filming even weeks before an episode, that is not the case for The Blacklist. Unless anything major will need to be changed before the finale, the series is officially completed.

Having wrapped filming just before the writers' strike and not having to worry about any delays for next season because there is no next season is definitely nice. Especially since there are still a handful of episodes left to air before having to say goodbye forever. As most shows end their seasons or their series this month, The Blacklist still has over two months to go. And hopefully, it will come with no interruptions.

The writers' strike could last as long as the summer, maybe even longer. A lot of shows for the upcoming 2023-24 broadcast season will likely be affected, and shows like Abbott Elementary are already pausing their new seasons. Since a lot of shows are already wrapped for the season, late-night talk shows are shutting down, and there's also the summer shows, those who haven't completed filming or the scripts. More information is likely to come out in the coming days as more and more shows take hits, especially with renewal and cancellation decisions still on the docket for many networks in the coming weeks.

The Blacklist's final season will continue airing as scheduled, at least for now, with the finale still due to air in July. Since filming has wrapped, fans shouldn't have to worry about the strike causing any delays. While waiting to see how the series ends, new episodes air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET only on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.