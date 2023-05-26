'The Blacklist' Moving Days for Final Episodes

The end of The Blacklist is near, and NBC is going to be doing things a little differently for the remaining episodes. According to Deadline, the crime thriller will be moving to Thursdays beginning June 1. The series is currently airing on Sundays in the 10 p.m. ET slot, but starting next week, it will move to the 8 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays. There will also be back-to-back episodes airing on June 1 to celebrate the occasion.

There's no indication of why NBC would want to switch nights for The Blacklist so close to the end, but this isn't the first time the show has dominated Thursdays. The network gave its then-sophomore series the post-Super Bowl 2015 premiere before it made its debut on Thursday night for Season 2. Sunday's episode will be the final episode of The Blacklist to air on Sundays before the series switches days one more time before the end.

It was first announced in February 2022 that The Blacklist would be ending after Season 10, so it's been a long time coming. The series is no stranger to moving days, as it has switched days numerous times throughout its run, even in the middle of the season. So it's not uncommon for NBC to move it. It's actually pretty on-brand for the network to make one final change before the end of Blacklist, even if it will take some time to get used to since it's going to happen so suddenly.

The Blacklist will be airing a two-hour series finale on Thursday, July 13 so it will be an exciting last month with the drama. It is going to be hard to say goodbye to The Blacklist, especially since it has been on for so long. There is no telling how things will end with the Taskforce and how fans will say goodbye to them. Luckily, fans shouldn't have to worry about these final episodes of The Blacklist getting delayed from the writers' strike, as filming wrapped just hours before it started.

Fans will just have to watch the final episodes of The Blacklist to see how it ends. But don't forget that after this Sunday's episode, the series will be moving to Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning June 1. It might take time to get used to, but at least there aren't that many episodes left for the end of The Blacklist.