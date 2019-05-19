‘The Blacklist’ Fans Stunned After Major Season 6 Cliffhanger

The Blacklist fans were not ready for the major cliffhanger of the Season 6 finale, which left a major character’s life in the balance.

Spoilers ahead for The Blacklist Season 6, Episode 22 (“Robert Diaz”)

The season-ending episode proved to be a huge game changer for the NBC drama series when it finally confirmed the lingering suspicion that Liz’s (Megan Boone) mom, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robbins) is still alive and living in Paris.

However, her reemergence also showed how deadly she is, when she stabbed Red (James Spader) in the stomach before her henchmen threw him into a van, leaving his fate unknown until the show returns for Season 7.

Fans were left in shock after the heart-pounding ending to the episode, wondering what could possibly happen next.

Raymond: Katarina!

Katarina turns her back doesn’t even take a moment to recognize who’s that: Red.

Honestly ridiculous… and stabbing him? Dude I’m confusion! Why it feels so rushed! #TheBlacklist — 🦋 (@Txxmy) May 19, 2019

I can’t wait to watch season 7 of The Blacklist. — Sandrine Mignonne (@Irandrine) May 19, 2019

The season finale also featured a mysterious unidentified man who seemed know Red, Katarina, Dominic and Liz and did not reveal his identity during the hour, though he was the one who found Katarina’s location.

Red knew that meeting with Katarina would be a risk but he does it anyway to warn her she isn’t safe. The pair share a passionate kiss, before Katarina stabs him with the syringe before sending him away.

Here am sick every time I think I’m getting to the bottom of the plot of The Blacklist there’s another twist…can’t take these mind games anymore — Bethany (@bethhmccallum) May 19, 2019

@NBCBlacklist Thanks for a great season. This one has been one of the best! Still re-watching and looking forward to next season. #TheBlacklist — J Barnett (@jlbspark) May 19, 2019

Fans had a mixed response to the finale episode, with man celebrating the end of another intense season, while others complained the story may be getting too confusing.

The blacklist season finale was everything i needed — Donald (@2KDonald) May 18, 2019

Omgggggg the blacklist season finale!!!!😳🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — TP🌷 (@XoTalytha) May 18, 2019

#TheBlacklist @serial Never expected the Season Finale Obviously Red is alive Why would he expose his life like that and what is Katherina into? Guessing it’s worst time ever for Liz bringing back her child Katherina is still an agent & traitor — Veronica Angeles (@vaferin) May 18, 2019

Season 6 was definitely a return to form for #TheBlacklist ,but I would like to see it wrapped up next season .. I like the actors, I like the show,but it would be a good move to use the season 6 momentum, and finish strong next year. @NBCBlacklist — JustSmile (@ElPistolero_007) May 19, 2019

The Blacklist has already been renewed for Season 7 on NBC.