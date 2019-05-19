TV Shows

‘The Blacklist’ Fans Stunned After Major Season 6 Cliffhanger

The Blacklist fans were not ready for the major cliffhanger of the Season 6 finale, which left a […]

The Blacklist fans were not ready for the major cliffhanger of the Season 6 finale, which left a major character’s life in the balance.

Spoilers ahead for The Blacklist Season 6, Episode 22 (“Robert Diaz”)

The season-ending episode proved to be a huge game changer for the NBC drama series when it finally confirmed the lingering suspicion that Liz’s (Megan Boone) mom, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robbins) is still alive and living in Paris.

However, her reemergence also showed how deadly she is, when she stabbed Red (James Spader) in the stomach before her henchmen threw him into a van, leaving his fate unknown until the show returns for Season 7.

Fans were left in shock after the heart-pounding ending to the episode, wondering what could possibly happen next.

The season finale also featured a mysterious unidentified man who seemed know Red, Katarina, Dominic and Liz and did not reveal his identity during the hour, though he was the one who found Katarina’s location.

Red knew that meeting with Katarina would be a risk but he does it anyway to warn her she isn’t safe. The pair share a passionate kiss, before Katarina stabs him with the syringe before sending him away.

Fans had a mixed response to the finale episode, with man celebrating the end of another intense season, while others complained the story may be getting too confusing.

The Blacklist has already been renewed for Season 7 on NBC.

