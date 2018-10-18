‘The Big Bang Theory’: Howard and Raj Have a Heated Confrontation in Thursday Night’s Episode

The Big Bang Theory‘s latest episode will see Raj and Howard getting into a tense disagreement.

In a sneak peek for Thursday’s episode, titled “The Planetarium Collision,” Howard (Simon Helberg) arrives to Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) office and their conversation slowly becomes a fight regarding a Planetarium show Raj is hosting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I get why you don’t want me to be a part of the planetarium show,” Howard says in a serious tone.

“Oh, great. Thanks for stopping by,” Raj says.

“You don’t want to talk about the stars next to an actual astronaut, that would be like doing karaoke with a rockstar,” Howard says.

The comment exasperates Raj and he slams his laptop shut.

“First of all, I’ve totally done karaoke with a rockstar, or are you forgetting when the Spin Doctors handed me the mic at the Orange County Fair,” he responds.

“Listen, I understand you being intimidated but I can’t help being proud of being an astronaut. It’s a big deal,” Howard adds.

“It certainly is, but I also happen to be very accomplished in my field,” Raj responds.

“Right, you don’t have to be scared of sharing the spotlight,” Howard says, which makes his friend even angrier.

“Please, I may be scared of heights, spiders, showing up to a costume party that turns out to be a regular party, but I am not scared of sharing the spotlight with you,” Raj says before he walks away.

As Howard tries to walk out, Raj comes back back and Howard asks why he came back so quickly.

“I stormed out for dramatic effect. I don’t have anywhere to go,” he says as the clip comes to an end.

Aside from Raj’s and Howard’s spat, the episode will see Sheldon (Jim Parsons) accidentally getting in the way of Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) career when he attempts to sabotage her research so she has time to work with him.

Raj has had quite an eventful season so far on the CBS comedy series, as he recently got engaged to Anu, whom his parents arranged for Raj. He hit it off with her after a few dates.

The heartwarming moment of their engagement saw Raj hesitating at first, but Anu gets down on one knee and proposes to the scientist.

The wedding of the fan-favorite character will likely be one of the storylines for the series’ 12th and final season, which is set to end in spring 2019.

Will Raj and Howard mend fences and work together on the show? Watch The Big Bang Theory Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.