'The Bear' Gets a Return Date on Hulu in Oscars Teaser

FX released the first teaser for The Bear Season 2 during the 2023 Oscars Sunday night. The 30-second spot confirmed the show will be back in June, only on Hulu. The critically-acclaimed series stars former Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an international renown chef who returns home to Chicago.

The teaser shows Carmy's family and colleagues packing things up at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which Carmy and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) plan to reopen as a new restaurant. "Family style? Two tops? Booths?" Carmy asks. "What do you call it?" Sydney is heard asking as the camera pans down the sign announcing The Beef is now closed. The teaser ends with the show's title on the sign, which also notes that the series will return in June. "It's not a reopening, it's a rebirth. FX's The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu," the network noted.

The Bear began with Carmy returning to Chicago to take over The Beef after his bother Mickey (Jon Bernthal) took his own life. The restaurant was left in financial ruin, but Carmy took it on himself to fix it with the help of their cousin, Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Throughout the season, Carmy had to face his own demons as the pressures of running a kitchen could become overwhelming. The co-owner of The Beef is Carmy's sister, Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Abby Elliott). Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, Jose Cervantes, Oliver Platt, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, and Chris Witsake also star in the series. Christopher Storer (Ramy) created the series and directed five of the first season's eight episodes.

Edebiri's performance as Sydney has been her breakout role. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Storer said Sydney's relationship with Carmy will not expand beyond a difficult friendship as co-workers. "We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," adds Storer. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away – of all the heavy shit that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."

The Bear earned widespread critical acclaim. Although there was plenty of drama in the half-hour series, it competed in comedy categories. White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The cast was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAGs. The writing staff won the top Comedy Series award at the Writers Guild of America Awards. All eight episodes are now streaming on Hulu.