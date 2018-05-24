‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Could Be Heading Back to TV

The Baby-Sitters Club may be making its way back to the small screen.

After more than 20 years off screen, The Baby-Sitters Club is reportedly eyeing a TV comeback and is being packaged for the 2018 TV marketplace, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which hails from Walden Media and Michael De Luca Productions, will be based off Ann M. Martin's iconic books of the same name and will feature each of the characters in the series in half-hour episodes.

"As lifelong fans of The Baby-Sitters Club and its enduring messages of entrepreneurialism, empowerment, diversity and most importantly, female friendships, we couldn't be more thrilled to work on this special project with Rachel and Lucia," said Naia Cucukov, Walden Media's Senior VP Development and Production. "We feel incredibly honored that Ann M. Martin has allowed us the chance to introduce the BSC to a new generation of future thought leaders and influencers."

The revival series will feature a more modernized plot, with episodes touching on divorce, racism and belonging.

De Luca will serve as an executive producer on the series. Broad City's Lucia Aniello and GLOW's Rachel Shukert are reportedly in talks to direct and showrun.

The popular book series about a group of young girls was previously adapted for a TV series from Scholastic that aired in the early 1990s on HBO. It was later adapted into a movie, Baby-Sitters Club, that debuted in 1995 and starred Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.

The possible revival of The Baby-Sitters Club follows the success of several other reboots, most prominently ABC's revival of Roseanne, which made its comeback on the network in March.

The sitcom, which originally aired in the '80s and '90s, debuted to record ratings, drawing in a 5.1 rating in the key 18-49 demo and 18.1 million viewers, numbers that have remained consistent. The series has even brought ABC a distinction that it has not enjoyed in 18 years: it is now host to the TV season's No. 1 show.

The success of the reboot has inspired several other networks to revive other popular series. CBS recently announced that it will be bringing back Murphy Brown, the popular series that originally aired on the network for 10 seasons, from 1988-1998. The revival has been ordered for a 13-episode first season run.

Nickelodeon has also joined the reboot craze, ordering a 40 episode return of game show Double Dare, which aired on the network from 1986 to 1993. Nickelodeon is also reportedly looking into bringing back Clarissa Explains It All.