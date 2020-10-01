‘The 100’ Series Finale: Fans React After Major Characters Return

Throughout The 100's seven seasons, fans have been shocked by one scene after the other, but nothing could have prepared them for the major moments that occurred in Wednesday night's series finale. As fans tuned into the 100th and final episode of the series, "The Last War," they were greeted by more than just a few familiar faces, the series bringing back a total of three characters that many assumed they would never see again. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7, Episode 16, "The Last War."

As the fight to save humanity finally reached its climax, Callie Cadogan, Abby Griffin, and Lexa all returned, bringing reunions that some had given up hope on ever seeing. The three characters all appeared as characters took the final test, which had been teased all season. Callie, who is the main character in the prequel series and had appeared in the episode "Anaconda" this season, appeared as the judge for her father, Cadogan. Abby, meanwhile, who died in Season 6 amid the Primes' fight to survive, appeared for Raven. Lexa, last seen in the Season 3 finale after having been controversially killed earlier that season, appeared for Clarke, bringing about a reunion that had been years in the making.

Ahead the series finale, showrunner Jason Rothenberg had teased that fans would be seeing more than just the characters still living and breathing on the show. Speaking with TVLine, Rothenberg confirmed, "it's a finale — and it's a series finale on top of that — so there will be some surprise guests." He did not, however, provide any clue as to who those guests could be. As viewers tuned into the episode and one former character appeared after the other, many took to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the surprise appearances.