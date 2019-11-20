‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Has Discussed Possible Reunion Movie, Wilmer Valderrama Says

The cast of That ’70s Show has discussed the possibility of a reunion, according to Wilmer Valderrama. The actor has done a couple of interviews this week, saying that that he and his old ensemble have talked about getting back together on-screen. Valderrama himself said that he misses doing comedic roles, and would love to get back into a character like Fez.

Valderrama is out doing interviews now to promote this season of NCIS, as well as his production company, WV Enterprises. Of course, along the way he is getting plenty of questions about his role on That 70’s Show. In one interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that the cast has discussed getting back together.

“We have had a conversation about a That’s ’70s movie. And we have had a conversation about, ‘Can this be real? Can it happen?’ We’re up for it,” he said. “There is nothing in the works right now, and I believe all of us are a little too busy right now to make it happen.”

The cast of That 70s Show is famously close, and many have gone on to work together on other productions. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis even got married years after meeting on the show. Valderrama said that that closeness is one of the reasons a reunion might work.

“Everybody is excited to hang out together again on set, that’s one fact. I will probably have to relearn how to say my accent. I will probably have to relearn how to talk like a freak,” he joked.

Valderrama gave a similar answer on Tuesday when he appeared on PEOPLE Now. He said that the cast last talked about a possible reunion about a year ago, and he believes they are all still open to it if the details are right.

“I really miss doing comedy,” he said. “I miss being just, flat out, an idiot on television. Like, I miss coming up with weird, weird ass s— to do.”

In spite of his nostalgia, Valderrama also spoke highly about his current role on NCIS, where he has been an integral part of the main cast since Season 14. He told ET that he was still in awe of the show’s legacy, and grateful for his part in it.

“It sinks in how unique of an opportunity it was for everybody and the cast on the show,” he said. “I think it’s the people. I think the people is what keeps the engine going. I think that audiences can see that something on set is working and that people like coming to work and they’re still trying.”



NCIS airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.