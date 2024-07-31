Television Legend Fred R. Krug Dead at 94

The television world is mourning another legend. Producer, director, and cinematographer Fred R. Krug has died at 94, his daughter, Vivian Krug-Cotton, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away on June 4 of natural causes at his home in Solvang, California, which is near Santa Barbara. He was most known for his work on nature programs such as Animal World, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, and The Magical World of Disney.

Born Friedrich Roy Krug on Aug. 30, 1929 in Bern, Switzerland, he started making short films at a young age, becoming a photographer and writer for a local newspaper at 16. He would cover the entertainment and art scene in Europe as well as translate and write a German version of Dracula. He later came to Los Angeles to meet with MGM montage director Peter Ballbusch, who helped him get work in Hollywood.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Krug moved back to L.A. to continue his entertainment career. There, he was the stage manager for a fitness program and a cinematographer and film-videotape director at KCOP-TV. Due to his passion for animals, he worked at Bill Burrud Productions, where he worked on Animal World and Wild Kingdom. In the 1970s, he did camera and directed installments of "The Proud Bird From Shanghai," "The Secret of Old Glory Mine," and "The Golden Dog" for The Magical World of Disney. Other projects include The American West, The World of Reptiles, The Great Apes, Adventures of the Wilderness Family, Mountain Family Robinson, and NBC's CHiPs.

Vivian Krug-Cotton paid tribute to her father on Facebook, writing, "RIP my sweet, handsome, intelligent, adventurous and amazing Dad! My Dad passed away at home, with my Mom, Sam and me by his side. There are just no words to express my feelings, my heartache or how proud I am to be my Dad's daughter. I was the luckiest woman in the world to have him as my Dad. Along with my Mom he taught me how to be compassionate, how to love people, animals and the planet. He taught me to believe in myself and always told me there was nothing that I couldn't do."

"We had so many good times, so many adventures and he was always there for me," Krug-Cotton continued. "I could not have asked for a better Dad and there are just not enough words to talk about what he meant to me. I could write volumes. He had an amazing life and he will be missed by all who knew him. What a legacy my Dad leaves behind. Thank you for everything Dad, all wonderful memories, your love, your help, your advice, your guidance and making me the person I am today. I love you so much. My heart is torn apart and I miss you terribly. My heart hurts beyond belief, knowing I can never hug you again, never hear your laugh or voice again, but I know you are still with me, and I will see you again. Until that day you will be forever in my heart and soul and your memory will help me through the day. I love you Dad, Love Always, your little Häschen."

Roy Disney endorsed Fred R. Krug for membership into the DGA and was the planner and picket captain of the guild's only walkout. He was a member of the Producers Guild and also an active member of Rotary Clubs in Hollywood and Santa Ynez. Along with his daughter, Krug is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary, and his son-in-law, Samuel.