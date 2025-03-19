‘Ted Lasso’ Recasting Role for Season 4

Ted Lasso is undergoing a bit of a cast shakeup as it heads into its fourth season at Apple TV+.

Deadline reported Tuesday that actor Gus Turner will be “invited to re-audition” for the role of Henry, the son of Jason Sudeikis’s titular character and a role he has held throughout the show’s first three seasons, as the show eyes a possible recasting.

So far, Henry has played only a minor role in the hit show. While Ted traveled across the pond to coach the fictional AFC Richmond soccer club, Henry remained in Kansas with his mother, Michelle (Andrea Anders), and has mostly appeared through FaceTime calls with his father. In the Season 3 finale, as Ted returned home to Kansas, Henry could be seen running to greet his father.

Although Apple TV+ hasn’t confirmed the recasting news, and a reason isn’t clear, it likely has to do with the fact that as the show heads into its fourth season, Henry will reportedly have a more prominent role. Now 12, Henry is coming into his own soccer talents, requiring an actor proficient in the sport.

Turner, who has appeared in a total of 11 episodes of the show and won Best Newcomer at the UK’s National Film Awards last year for his portrayal of Henry, has reportedly been invited to audition for the role again, meaning there’s a chance he could still return for Season 4. However, with the first episode set to film in Kansas and Turner being based in the U.K., it may make more sense for Ted Lasso to opt for an older American actor.

The Ted Lasso Season 4 cast still remains a bit shaky, with only four actors – Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Brett Goldstein as Roy, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie – confirmed to return, per Deadline. Juno Temple, who portrays Keely, is reportedly “still in negotiations” to join them. Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Andrea Anders, who plays Henry’s mom and Ted’s wife, will reprise her role.

The Emmy-winning series was officially picked up for a surprise fourth season last week, with Sudeikis saying of the announcement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap’, in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Plot details for the upcoming seasons are being kept tightlipped, though Sudeikis did tease that Ted will be coaching a women’s team.