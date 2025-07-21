2 More ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Members Set to Return for Season 4

Two more cast members are set to return to AFC Richmond.

Filming for the Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso season 4 has officially begun, with a new production photo from Apple TV+ to commemorate the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most notably, the streamer announced that Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) have signed deals to return to the series. They join Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

Apple TV+

According to Deadline, all six cast members have signed three-year contracts, prompting speculation that there will be three more seasons of Ted Lasso. The news comes after the series ended in 2023 but was revived earlier this year.

Additionally, the role of Ted’s son Henry has been recast; he is now played by Grant Feely, who most recently appeared as young Luke Skywalker in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In Season 4, coach Ted Lasso will return to Richmond. However, this time, he will coach a second division women’s football team.

The team members will include Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Aisling Sharkey (Jurassic World: Dominion), Jude Mack (Back In Action), Faye Marsay (Adolescence), Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane), and Rex Hayes.

The production team is currently in talks to bring back fan-favorite characters for guest roles (like Jamie Tartt and Danny Rojas) with the actors who played them.

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.