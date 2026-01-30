‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 First-Look Photos Revealed

Ted Lasso is finally making a comeback.

Apple TV has released a first look at the long-awaited fourth season, premiering this summer.

It was reported in March that the fan-favorite sports dramedy would indeed be coming back with Jason Sudeikis attached as the titular coach. News came almost two years after Season 3 wrapped, but since the finale, there had been plenty of rumors about a potential fourth season. Along with Sudeikis, returning stars include Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift. And the photos show the entire gang back together.

In Season 4, “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Ted Lasso also welcomes Tanya Reynolds, Jud Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely to the cast. The series is created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, who also serve as executive producers. EPs also include Jack Burditt, who is new for Season 4, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel.

Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer with Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for Season 4, while Sarah Garron co-produces. Lawrence executive produces through his Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer serve as EPs.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a statement at the time of the renewal, “in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Fans have been waiting quite a long time for Ted Lasso Season 4, and it will finally be here in a matter of months. New episodes premiere this summer, only on Apple TV. The first three seasons are streaming now.