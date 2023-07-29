'American Dad' Season 18 Premiere Date Revealed at TBS

American Dad! is officially coming back to TBS this September! ComicBook has exclusively revealed that the long-running animated series will be premiering the back half of Season 18 on September 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The network also released a promo for the upcoming new episodes, which previews exactly what fans can expect from the Smith Family. The series recently aired its 350th episode before Season 18 went on break, and there is still much more to look forward to.

While TBS did previously re-air the first half of Season 18, Adult Swim will be doing the same thing every Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET., with the new episodes airing on the network nine days after they premiere on TBS. With many shows and movies halting production due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, some networks have been looking forward to bringing back their animation slate, and TBS is definitely one of them, which is a good thing because the fall schedule is going to be pretty empty for the most part.

The premiere date for Season 18 is welcome news, as Seth Macfarlane and American Dad! Showrunners Brian Boyle and Matt Weitzman walked out of production along with Family Guy showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin to show their solidarity during the WGA strike. At the time, it was unknown how long they would walk away from the show for, but Macfarlane had strongly advocated during the 2007-2008 strike, so it wasn't so surprising that he walked out. It did seem like the walkout wouldn't affect the series too much, and with Season 18 returning in September, it seems that is now true.

Right now, it's unknown how many more episodes of American Dad! Season 18 will air, and how many episodes they were able to complete before the walkout, but as of now, TBS doesn't seem too worried about it if they're already giving the series a return date. Either way, it is going to be nice to reunite with the Smith family and see what they are up to and what chaos they will find themselves in. New episodes of American Dad! will be here before you know it, so make sure to tune in on Labor Day, Monday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET to watch the return of Season 18.