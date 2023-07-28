Is Taylor Swift Making a TV Show?

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has had a successful career. Breaking onto the music scene in 2006 with her self-titled debut album, Swift has not only gone on to release a total of 10 studio albums, as well as several re-recorded albums, but also launched her own fragrance line, partnered with major companies like Coca-Cola and Apple, starred in several films, and embarked on several world tours. Now currently in the midst of her ongoing The Eras Tour, it seems Swift is preparing to head to the small screen, and it could spell bad news for the exes she famously sings about.



The Sun reported Tuesday that the singer, 33, is currently eyeing her own TV series. Sources told the outlet that Swift has been in talks, and had several meetings, with Succession and Normal People writer Alice Birch to develop a new "meta-feminist" TV series. Swift was reportedly impressed by how Birch shaped the character of Succession's Shiv Roy, played by Sarah Snook, and is finding the prospect of working together "exciting." A source told the outlet that Birch "is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye."



While nothing has been confirmed, the source went on to reveal that Swift and Birch are "in the early stages of spawning a new TV show" and "have started discussing a possible new screenplay." The source claimed the duo "have just been throwing around ideas," and "naturally, Taylor's relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems. This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it." Swift is notorious for singing about her past relationships, and while she never reveals who her songs are about, her famous exes include Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal. The source added of the project, "it is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into."



Although neither Swift nor Birch have confirmed that they have been in talks to develop a TV series, it seems like a natural step for Swift. The singer has appeared in a number of films and TV series over the course of her career – 2019's Cats, 2014's The Giver, 2012's The Lorax, and a 2009 episode of CSI, to name a few – and recently made her filmmaking debut with her 2021 short film All Too Well: The Short Film. Just last year, the singer also revealed that she plans to direct her first feature for an original script that she wrote. Fans, however, will ultimately have to wait to see if the reports of a TV series are true.