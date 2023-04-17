Taylor Swift has more to celebrate than just her sold-out The Eras Tour. As the "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, continues the U.S. leg of her tour, her most recent stop taking her to Tampa, Florida, she is also dominating the Netflix streaming charts, with 2012's star-studded 3D computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film The Lorax breaking into the Top 10.

Marking the second adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 1971 children's book of the same name and directed by Chris Renaud, The Lorax centers around 12-year-old Ted, voiced by Zac Efron, who sets out on a mission to win the girl of his dreams, Audrey (Swift). To do so, he must find a Truffula tree, a task that is not so easy when eh lives in a place virtually devoid of nature. To fid that which Audrey desires most, Ted delves into the story of the Lorax once the gruff guardian of the forest, and the Once-ler, who let greed overtake his respect for nature. Along with Efron and Swift, the voice cast also includes Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Rob Riggle, Jenny Slate, and Betty White.

The Lorax enjoyed a theatrical run in 2012, and while it was met with mixed reviews – it currently holds a 54% critics score and 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – It is enjoying plenty of success on Netflix, where it has broken into the Top 10. The movie currently ranks No. 6 in the U.S., beating out other Top 10-ranking films including Inside Man, Shrek Forever After, Hunger, and Shark Tale. It ranks No. 3 on Netflix Kids, where only Matilda and Chupa have outpaced it. It is unclear just how many households have pressed play on the movie.

While Swift is known for hits like "All Too Well," "Lavender Haze," and "Speak Now," among many others, she has also dipped her toes into acting on occasion. In addition to The Lorax, the musician also appeared in a 1009 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and a 2013 episode of New Girl, and also starred in movies like Valentine's Day, The Giver, and Cats. Most recently, she starred as Liz Meekins David O'Russell's 2022 period mystery comedy thriller film Amsterdam.

Swift is currently traveling across the country on her sold-out The Eras Tour, her tour celebrating all of her past works. While getting tickets for the tour proved to be a difficult task, fans can get a taste of what Swift's concerts are like through Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, a Netflix original that gives fans a front seat to the singer's 2018 tour in support of her sixth studio album. Netflix is also home to the original documentary Miss Americana, which tracks Swift during a transitional phase in her career.