Taissa Farmiga Returns to ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ to Reprise Both ‘Coven’ and ‘Murder House’ Roles

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will see Taissa Farmiga reprising both her Murder House and Coven roles.

After being absent from the popular FX horror anthology series for four seasons aside from a brief appearance in season 6’s Roanoke, Entertainment Weekly reports that Taissa Farmiga will not only be putting on her witch’s hat, but also stepping back into the shoes of her season 1 character.

News of the double duty role reprisal doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that the upcoming season is a crossover of season 1’s Murder House and season 3’s Coven. In fact, it was recently announced that Farmiga’s season 1 onscreen parents, Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, would be returning in Apocalypse to reprise their roles as Vivien and Ben Harmon.

When fans last saw the Harmon family, they had become the latest victims of the mysterious “Murder House,” which had claimed a number of victims before their arrival. While Violet had died while overdosing on sleeping pills and Ben was murdered, Vivien had died while giving birth to Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who will also feature in the eighth season and was warned would “usher in the end of times.”

Farmiga is not the only actress in season 8 taking on multiple personalities. Sarah Paulson, who has taken on dual roles in multiple seasons, most infamously conjoined twins Bette and Dot in Freak Show, will be portraying not only two characters in Apocalypse, but three.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson teased the return of her season 3 Coven character Cordelia Foxx to FXNOW. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

Along with the blind Supreme witch Cordelia, Paulson will also be reprising her season 1 character Billie Dean Howard, a medium hired by Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon. Her third character, entirely new to the American Horror Story anthology, was revealed Thursday to be Venable, though details regarding the character remain unknown.

It remains to be seen if returning actor Evan Peters will also take on his Murder House role of Tate Langdon.

The eighth installment of AHS premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.