'S.W.A.T.': Update on Deacon as Season 8 Approaches

S.W.A.T.'s surprise eighth season already has an update on Jay Harrington's David "Deacon" Kay." Fans will remember that Deacon was moving towards retirement in Season 7, as it would have been a nice wrap-up for him if it was the final season. Season 7 already said goodbye to both Street and Luca and having to say goodbye to Deacon as well would have left 20-Squad seriously down man-power. Luckily, the father of four will have "a real renewed vigor," according to showrunner Andrew Dettman.

"Having walked away from it and then realizing this really is his true calling, he is back full force," Dettman told TVLine. Deacon has been on S.W.A.T. for quite a long time and has gone through just about anything you can think of, both personally and professionally, when it comes to his job. Even though it's put some strain on his relationship with Annie every once in a while, it's probably hard for him to imagine a life without S.W.A.T. Plus, 20-Squad without Deacon would also be hard to imagine.

"Good for Nothing" – 20-Squad must leap into action when Yakuza Assassins descend on L.A., targeting a number of mysterious Japanese ex-pats. Meanwhile, Nichelle finds her job on the line at the Inspector General's office when a colleague accuses her of taking bribes, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Since it was initially planned for Deacon to retire at the end of the series, and he's now not, that could also mean fans might see Street and Luca again, even if it's briefly. Street transferred to Long Beach S.W.A.T. while Luca decided to take a step away after he almost died, so the door is open for either of them to return if the story goes in that direction. Since Street did tease an engagement to Chris, it's possible that fans will be able to see a wedding happen.

Not too many details have been released about Season 8 of S.W.A.T., but there have been two new additions to the cast. After recurring as 20-Squad hopeful Officer Miguel Alfaro since Season 6, Niko Pepaj has joined as a series regular, making Alfaro's dreams come true. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire alum Annie Ilonzeh will recur as 20-Squd's newest member, Devin Gamble, whose family was "deeply entrenched in crime."

20-Squad will still be as stacked as ever, and with Deacon staying with the team, it's going to be even better. Fans will be able to see how he will be back in full force when S.W.A.T. Season 8 premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.