Shemar Moore Drops Major 'S.W.A.T.' Update

Shemar Moore's CBS drama S.W.A.T. has had a big week, and the actor is celebrating. Fresh off a Season 5 renewal, the show also marked another big milestone: wrapping Season 4. Moore took to Instagram on Friday night to update fans on the status of the series, noting that the cast and crew have finished up filming. He praised the drama's crew for powering through the pandemic to provide fans a whole new season of the show.

"Ayyyyeee!!! And just like that... It’s a wrap on season 4," the 50-year-old Criminal Minds alum captioned the post. "We have the dopest, hardest working crew in the business and truly are a FAMILY!!! We busted our asses all the way through COVID without shutting down and it took each and every one of us to do it!!!! I have nothing but LOVE for all of you. See you all again soon for SEASON 5 "

Moore's co-star Kenny Johnson also marked the special occasion on Instagram. He posed alongside some of his co-stars and helicopter as he took in the last day of filming. Johnson also noted the Season 5 renewal, which noted happened "because of how great you fans are."

S.W.A.T. was one of several of CBS' procedurals to get new season orders this past week. Other returning series include NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull and Magnum P.I. They joined previously renewed shows including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. A revival of CSI titled CSI: Vegas is also coming soon.

For those wanting to catch up on S.W.A.T., Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Hulu. Season 4 is streaming on Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. The show isn't on Netflix, but the movie it is based on, 2003's S.W.A.T. is streaming there.

