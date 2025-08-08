‘Superstore’ Star Jon Miyahara Has Died

Superstore favorite Jon Miyahara has passed away. He was 83.

The late actor portrayed the quiet but funny Cloud 9 employee Brett Kobashigawa on the NBC sitcom.

Miyahara’s death was announced by Superstore co-star Colton Dunn on Instagram. No cause of death was given. Dunn wrote that Miyahara “was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look. He was such a memorable part of the Cloud 9 team. It was an honor to know him and work with him. I was lucky enough to meet some of his family and my thoughts are with them.”

According to Deadline, Miyahara appeared in 105 of the 113 episodes. Although he didn’t speak much, he said plenty with his silent, deadpan stares and the few short one-liners he did have. Born Jonathan Yasushi Miyahara on Aug. 8, 1941, in Los Angeles, Superstore was his one major acting job. He did briefly reprise the role of Brett in a cameo on American Auto on NBC, which came from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer.

Some Superstore alumni took to the comments of Dunn’s Instagram post, including Kelly Stables, who portrayed Kelly Watson. She wrote, “Oh man! He was always so sweet! Rest in peace.” Superstore crew member Adam Kromachou said, “This hurts. The man was truly an original. I had the pleasure and privilege of working on superstore for a whole season and every interaction I had with this man never failed to put a smile on my face. He was such a kind soul. My condolences go out to his family.”

Superstore ran for six seasons on NBC from 2015 to 2021 and followed a group of employees of a fictional big-box chain store in Missouri. Along with Miyahara and Dunn, Superstore starred America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, and Kaliko Kauahi.

The cast of Superstore has remained close since the series came to an end. In 2023, much of the cast came together for a touching photo. Santos’ wedding in 2023 was filled with Superstore friends. Additionally, Kauahi, who played Sandra, currently stars in NBC’s sophomore workplace mockumentary sitcom St. Denis Medical, which comes from Spitzer and Superstore producer Eric Ledgin. The series has already included a Superstore reunion, with Santos appearing in an episode of the first season last year. Whether more reunions are on the way is unknown, but fans can watch all six seasons of Superstore and look back at their favorite moments with Miyahara on Peacock.