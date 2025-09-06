‘Superstore’ Actor Died of Heart Issues: Death Certificate Issued for Jon Miyahara

Jon Miyahara’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Superstore star passed away in August, his co-star Colton Dunn shared on Instagram. He was 83.

While a cause of death was not shared at the time, a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE reveals that the actor, who played quiet but funny Cloud 9 employee Brett Kobashigawa, died of cardiopulmonary arrest, heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, and coronary artery disease. Per the National Library of Medicine, cardiopulmonary arrest, also known as cardiac arrest or circulatory arrest, occurs when the heart and lungs stop functioning, leading to death.

Miyahara’s death certificate also lists contributing conditions as end stage renal disease, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, but it’s unknown how long he’s been suffering with these medical issues. His middle daughter, Pennie Cappasola, confirmed to PEOPLE that he died on Wednesday, Aug. 6, with his wife, Chiyo, by his side. Although the family didn’t share an official statement, Cappasola said her father “loved working on Superstore.”

Dunn, who played Garrett McNeil on all six seasons of the NBC workplace comedy, wrote on Instagram that Miyahara “was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look. He was such a memorable part of the Cloud 9 team. It was an honor to know him and work with him. I was lucky enough to meet some of his family and my thoughts are with them.”

Kelly Stables, who portrayed Kelly Watson, wrote on Dunn’s post, “Oh man! He was always so sweet! Rest in peace.” Superstore crew member Adam Kromachou said, “This hurts. The man was truly an original. I had the pleasure and privilege of working on superstore for a whole season and every interaction I had with this man never failed to put a smile on my face. He was such a kind soul. My condolences go out to his family.”

Born Jonathan Yasushi Miyahara on Aug. 8, 1941 in Los Angeles, Superstore was his one major acting job. He appeared in 105 of the 113 episodes, and while he didn’t speak much, he said plenty with his silent, deadpan stares and the short one-liners he did have. Miyahara briefly reprised his role as Brett in a cameo on American Auto on NBC, which came from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer.