'Supernatural' Star Hospitalized After Suffering Six Heart Attacks

Supernatural star Mark Sheppard is currently recovering after suffering from six heart attacks. The actor, who portrayed the demon and King of Hell Crowley on the long-running CW series, took to Instagram with a photo from the hospital to share with his followers that they are "not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100 percent blockage in my LAD."

"The Widowmaker," Sheppard clarified. He praised his wife, the LAFD, and the staff at Providence California St Joseph's, noting that if not for them, he "wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!" Plenty of fans and Supernatural stars took to the comments to show their support for Sheppard, sending their prayers.

According to NCBI, the LAD "is the largest coronary artery" that "runs anterior to the interventricular septum in the anterior interventricular groove, extending from the base of the heart to the apex." It's a miracle that Mark Sheppard is alive and well and in recovery. However, recovering from something like that may not be so easy, but it sounds like he has all of the support he needs.

Sheppard has been pretty busy as of late. He appeared in the short-lived Walker: Independence on The CW and Max's now-canceled Doom Patrol this year. He also has been appearing at various Supernatural conventions around the country and around the globe. Sheppard's next project is set to the upcoming crime movie Over the Edge, but as of now, the film is still in development. Details on the movie are unknown, but with the strike over, it's possible filming could commence in the future, as long as Sheppard is alright to continue.

Of course, the actor is best known as Crowley on Supernatural, portraying the beloved demon that you hate to love and love to hate from Season 5 to Season 12. It looks like Crowley has rubbed off on him because not even several heart attacks will be able to take him down. It is a relief to know that Sheppard is doing fine, but hopefully, he will take it easy for the time being. At least he has a great support system in place, and it's not just his immediate family, first responders, or hospital staff.