'Supernatural': Jared Padalecki Sets 2023 Live Appearances

Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki is heading back out on the road for the remainder of the year as he continues his live appearances at conventions. The actor posted on his Instagram the dates for his appearances, with the majority of them being Creation Entertainment-run cons where they specifically focus on Supernatural or projects surrounding Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, with plenty of stars from the CW series and others. As of now, his only non-Creation event is at FanX in Salt Lake City in September.

Even though Supernatural ended in 2020, there are still plenty of conventions that happen year-round for the genre series that includes panels, meet and greets, photo opportunities, autographs, and plenty more activities for fans and ways to meet their favorite stars from the show. With seven events still scheduled for 2023, plus FanX and possibly more conventions, there will be many opportunities to meet Sam Winchester IRL.

While doing conventions during filming is always a tricky spot since there's no telling what scheduling will be like, fans may not have to worry about it, at least for now. While Walker is coming back for Season 4, the series, which won't be airing until at least midseason, likely won't start filming for a while. That is also dependent on the writers' strike, which has no end in sight. However, fans will still be with plenty of Walker content at these conventions, as some of Padalecki's co-stars have also been joining him at some of the events.

It didn't take long for Jared Padalecki to find a new job after Supernatural, as Walker actually took over the long-running series' time slot during midseason 2021 after SPN ended in late 2020 and has stayed in the Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET slot since then. While Walker quickly built up a fanbase and even got a prequel series in the form of Walker: Independence, the spinoff did not garner the same reaction as its predecessor. Windy was recently canceled after just one season and even failed to find a new home. At the very least, Walker Season 4 is happening, and there's always hope that characters from the prequel could show up, whether in a flashback or as someone completely new.

Be sure to check out the Creation Entertainment website for any and all information on the Supernatural and more convention circuit, The Road So Far, The Road Ahead, and the FanX Salt Lake website for information on Jared Padalecki's appearance in September. All 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming on Netflix, and all three seasons of Walker are streaming on Max.