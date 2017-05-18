New Supernatural Season Finale Clip Revealed

A clip from the Supernatural season finale hit the Internet on Thursday, and the Winchester brothers are finding themselves in a frightening predicament.

The teaser shows Dean and Sam – played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, respectively – trying to find their way out of a vault, which appears to be completely inescapable. Check out the clip above.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb has spoken out about the final two episodes of the current season of Supernatural, which are set to air back-to-back on Thursday night.

“We’re wrapping a lot of things up and certain plot lines will be ended this season — some forever and some temporarily — but also, that allows us to build up steam going into season 13,” Dabb said, according to EW. “Coming out of the finale, people will have a pretty good idea of where things are going.”

Dabb continued by saying of the season finale: “There are some things that happen that impact strongly and directly on the boys, while at the same time, we are starting a new chapter in the show, [though] not in a way of erasing what’s come before. I think it’s something that will be a natural progression of what we’ve done but also cool and different and hopefully give us a lot of energy going into season 13.”

Back in January, Supernatural was renewed for its 13th season. The news came way ahead of the renewal announcements for the other CW shows.

Mark Pedowitz, the President of CW, gave the following statement regarding the upcoming 13th season:

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas. Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

In case you aren’t completely caught up, check out the plot synopsis for Supernatural going into the show’s twelfth season.

The CW Television Network writes: “The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as Supernatural enters its twelfth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shapeshifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They’ve come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.”

Supernatural‘s season finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

