Coronavirus Update: 'Riverdale' Suspends Production, Crew Member Had Contact With Infected Patient

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production on The CW's popular teen drama Riverdale has been suspended. The halt in production comes after a member of the cast or crew was confirmed to have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Television said in a statement.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read, TV Guide reports. "The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," it continued. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended," it concluded.

At this time, there is no indication as to when production will resume or if the suspension will affect the premiere date for the fourth season. It is also unclear if the crew or cast member in question has tested positive for COVID-19 or if any other member of the cast or crew has been exposed to the virus, which has infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,000.

Starring Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and more, Riverdale is just the latest series to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. CBS has suspended production on both Season 33 of The Amazing Race and Season 41 of Survivor, both of which film outside of the United States.

Meanwhile, a crew member for the Fox series neXt tested positive for COVID-19 just after the series wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, according to Variety. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said "that person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere" and that they were "working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others."

Across the globe, large gatherings have cancelled or postponed, including a number of upcoming St. Patrick's Day parades, and it was confirmed earlier this week that Coachella, Stagecoach, and more were being postponed.