TV Shows

‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018’ Premieres January 30 on CBS With New Format

This year’s look at the best Super Bowl Commercials will look a little different.CBS announced […]

By

This year’s look at the best Super Bowl Commercials will look a little different.

CBS announced today that Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 will air Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a new “Man vs. Beast” format, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hosted by NFL analyst and ex-quarterback Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, the show will pit ads starring humans against those featuring members of the animal kingdom.

Viewers can vote for their favorite TV spots starting Wednesday at CBS.com, and one “Man” and one “Beast” ad will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. The winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 is produced by IMG Original Content and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz, Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are the executive producers, and Robert Dalrymple and Eric Smith are the producers. The special is written by Tony Hinchcliffe and directed by Mark Ritchie.

Photo credit: Instagram / CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, and Fans Will Have to Wait a Bit Longer
    TV Shows

    ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, and Fans Will Have to Wait a Bit Longer

  • ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS
    "The Plan" – With the help of Knight's dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

  • CBS Unveils ‘NCIS: Origins’ Premiere Date
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    CBS Unveils ‘NCIS: Origins’ Premiere Date

  • ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
    TV Shows

    ‘Tracker’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS