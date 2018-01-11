‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018’ Premieres January 30 on CBS With New Format

This year’s look at the best Super Bowl Commercials will look a little different.

CBS announced today that Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 will air Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a new “Man vs. Beast” format, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hosted by NFL analyst and ex-quarterback Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, the show will pit ads starring humans against those featuring members of the animal kingdom.

Viewers can vote for their favorite TV spots starting Wednesday at CBS.com, and one “Man” and one “Beast” ad will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. The winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 is produced by IMG Original Content and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz, Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are the executive producers, and Robert Dalrymple and Eric Smith are the producers. The special is written by Tony Hinchcliffe and directed by Mark Ritchie.

Photo credit: Instagram / CBS