Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Pair up for First Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial in 17 Years

Although Paul Rudd‘s beloved Kansas City Chiefs did not make Super Bowl LVI, the movie star will still be seen on NBC Sunday afternoon. Rudd and his Knocked Up co-star Seth Rogen star in a commercial for Lay’s potato chips that will air during the game. In the minute-long spot, the two friends look back on some “golden memories” that involve their favorite potato chips.

The spot begins with the two sitting outside a wedding, where Rudd asks Rogen if he’s nervous. Since Rogen clearly is, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star offers Rogen some Lay’s potato chips, which bring back so many great memories for the pair. The memories start off with a road trip in 1997, then a plane crash where the two breathe into Lay’s bags.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/0KjatG0hqwE

Lay’s chips were also there when Rudd and Rogen were abducted by a stalker and when they stumbled into a turf war. They also carried the chips into Rogen’s first house, which happened to be haunted by a screaming ghost. “Those were good times,” Rudd said. “They were golden,” Rogen added. (Get it? Because Lay’s chips are in golden-colored bags?)

Since Rogen’s nerves have calmed, Rudd prepares to officiate Rogen’s wedding. In the end, it’s revealed that Rogen’s bride is the ghost who lived in his house! (In reality, Rogen is happily married to comedian Lauren Miller since 2011. She is definitely not a ghost.)

The spot is billed as Lay’s first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years, notes PEOPLE. However, the brand still has deep ties with the Super Bowl. It is owned by Frito-Lay, which did a spot for Doritos 3D last year. This year, there will also be a spot for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. Frito-Lay is also a subsidiary of Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI features the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals playing for the NFL championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bengals had to knock out Rudd’s Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game to get there. “I’m not over the loss. I think I speak for every Chiefs fan – and by the way, every Buffalo fan can relate – when you get that far and then you lose, part of your soul goes,” Rudd told Insider while promoting the Lay’s spot. “You’re done. I got really quiet after the loss. So I don’t really care. I’ll watch it because it’s still fun to watch and I’ll be with a group of people, but I’m not emotionally invested.”