Jonah Hill Says He Will Star in ‘Superbad 2’ on One Condition

Jonah Hill has an idea for a Superbad sequel, but he has a very specific condition if the film should ever get made. In his latest interview with W Magazine, the Don’t Look Up star says he’d be interested in starring in a Superbad 2 movie when he’s in his 80s.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody,” Hill said. “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

The first film, which came out in 2007, opened to massive popularity when it debuted at the box office, according to Variety. The comedy raked in a whopping $170 million worldwide, which prompted a larger conversation around a potential sequel.

Seth Rogen addressed the possibility in a 2020 interview with LADBible, mentioning that he feels the pressure of a sequel not living up to the legacy of the original. “Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it,” Rogen said. The comedian co-wrote and starred in the film. “I’m unbelievably proud of it. It really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have,” he said.

Another co-star Christopher Mintz-Plasse opened up about if a sequel were possible saying, “if there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure.” Though, there was a major snag in the plans, “I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it.”