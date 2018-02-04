Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford Cameo in Pepsi’s 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

Pepsi is bringing in as many stars as possible for its Super Bowl ad this year.

Stars like Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, Uncle Drew (Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving’s commercial character), the Delorian from Back to the Future and more all made quick cameos in the ad.

The ad begins each sentence with “This is the Pepsi for…” first starting out with throwback moments like “This is the Pepsi for when your grandpa met your grandma,” but quickly brought in the celebrity cameos.

“This is the Pepsi for this model, and his mom” the announcer said as Presley Walker Gerber grabs for a Pepsi as his famous mother, Crawford, steps out of a car.

“Oh, hi Britney!” the announcer says as they show a clip of Spears from an older Pepsi commercial back in the early 2000s.

“This is the Pepsi that’s back to the future,” you can hear as a fand holds a bottle out the drivers seat driving the iconic Delorian car. “And back for one last ride” is spoken as the car is passed by retired driver Jeff Gordon, who retired from professional racing back in 2015.

The 2018 Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Justin Timberlake is booked as the halftime performer and Pink will be singing the National Anthem.