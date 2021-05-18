Summer and Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: Your Complete List to Every Network
Summer is finally here, but the TV industry seems to be picking up in a season where it usually slows down. After the coronavirus pandemic pushed everything off for the last year, many shows are returning late or out of order. You may find a favorite series packed into the summer schedule unexpectedly.
The 2021 summer TV season is a big one with the usual reality shows and game shows sharing the schedule with scripted shows airing out of season. Whatever your tastes are, there's sure to be something new for you this summer. It may be a boon to those who intend to continue limiting their social engagements even as COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent, though for others it may be difficult to keep up on your favorite shows.
There are also streaming series to consider, which can drop all at once but are not guaranteed to stay online forever. As the streaming wars heat up and companies look for new ways to entice subscribers, you may need to be mindful of licensing agreements the way you were once mindful of broadcast schedules. Here is a look at the entire TV schedule for the summer of 2021.
May
May 11
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer (PBS)
May 12
The Hills: The New Beginnings (MTV)
Oxygen (Netflix)
Siesta Key (MTV)
The Upshaws (Netflix)
May 13
Growing Up Hip Hop (WE TV)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Homemade Astronauts (Discovery+)
May 14
Halston (Netflix)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
Pride (FX)
Selena: The Series (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
May 16
Fall River (EPIX)
Good Witch (Hallmark Channel)
MTV Movie and TV Awards (MTV)
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo)
May (Cont.)
May 18
Botched (E!)
May 19
Who Killed Sara? (Netflix)
May 20
Gomorrah (HBO Max)
Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science Channel)
Special (Netflix)
Too Close (AMC+)
May 21
The Bite (Spectrum Originals)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu)
The Me You Can't See (Apple TV+)
Pink: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video)
See Us Unite for Change (MTV, Comedy Central)
Solos (Amazon Prime Video)
Trying (Apple TV+)
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
May 23
Black Monday (Showtime)
The Chi (Showtime)
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime)
In Treatment (HBO)
Master of None (Netflix)
May 24
Whitstable Pearl (Acorn TV)
May 25
Mental Samurai (Fox)
Mr. Inbetween (FX)
May 26
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed
America (Netflix)
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)
May 27
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Rugrats (Nickelodeon)
May 28
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Panic (Amazon Prime Video)
May 30
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History Channel)
May 31
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Breaking Bobby Bones (Nat Geo)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Nat Geo)
Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns (Fox)
Housebroken (Fox)
Small Fortune (NBC)
June
June 1
America's Got Talent (NBC)
Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC)
The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
Lego Masters (Fox)
June 2
Court Cam Presents Under Oath (A&E)
Family Karma (Bravo)
Masterchef: Legends (Fox)
Too Large (Discovery+)
June 3
Alone (History Channel)
Beat Shazaam (Fox)
Beyond the Pole (WE tv)
Christina on the Coast (HGTV)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)
Making It (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing (Bravo)
We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)
Why Women Kill (Paramount+)
June 4
Dom (Amazon Prime Video)
Emergency Call (ABC)
Lisey's Story (Apple TV+)
Sweet Tooth (Netflix)
June 5
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (BBC America)
Pushing the Line (Discovery+)
June 6
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
The Chase (ABC)
Domina (EPIX)
The Great Food Truck Race All Stars (Food Network)
The Kings (Showtime)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
War of the Worlds (EPIX)
The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
June 7
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Cartel Crew (VH1)
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly (VH1)
June 9
Card Sharks (ABC)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
In the Dark (The CW)
Press Your Luck (ABC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
June 10
The Cube (TBS)
Reunion Road Trip (E!)
June 11
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)
Loki (Disney+)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
June 13
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)
June 14
BBQ Brawl (Food Network)
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC)
The Real Manhunter (Acorn TV)
The Republic of Sarah (The CW)
June (Cont.)
June 15
Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood (OWN)
June 16
Dave (FXX)
June 17
Holey Moley 3D in 2D (ABC)
The Hustler (ABC)
When Nature Calls (ABC)
June 18
Elite (Netflix)
Physical (Apple TV+)
June 20
America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (Nat Geo Wild)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
June 21
Grill of Victory (Food Network)
June 22
Capital One College Bowl (NBC)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)
June 24
The Naked Director (Netflix)
June 25
48th Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)
Bosch (Amazon Prime Video)
Central Park (Apple TV+)
The Choe Show (FX)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
Sex/Life (Netflix)
June 27
Biography: KISStory (A&E)
A Discovery of Witches (AMC)
June 29
America's Top Dog (A&E)
July
July 2
Monsters at Work (Disney+)
July 5
The Beast Must Die (AMC+)
July 6
An Animal Saved My Life (A&E)
July 7
Big Brother (CBS)
Love Island (CBS)
July 11
The White Lotus (HBO)
July 16
Making the Cut (Amazon Prime Video)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Turner & Hooch (Disney+)
July (Cont.)
July 18
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)
July 23
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (Disney+)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)
Sky Rojo (Netflix)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
July 25
Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network)
July 30
Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible (Showtime)
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (Apple TV+)
August
Aug. 6
The Suicide Squad (HBO Max)
Aug. 8
Ultimate Slip 'N Slide (NBC)
Aug. 10
Fantasy Island (Fox)
Aug. 11
The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix)
Aug. 12
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Aug. 13
CODA (Apple TV+)
Aug. 15
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel)
August (Cont.)
Aug. 16
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
The Ultimate Surfer (ABC)
Aug. 20
Sweet Girl (Netflix)
Aug. 22
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Aug. 27
The Chair (Netflix)
He's All That (Netflix)