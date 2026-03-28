‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Stars Address Scott Patterson’s Exit

Sullivan’s Crossing stars Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan are addressing Scott Patterson’s exit.

It was announced earlier this month that Patterson had departed the Canadian romance drama, which airs on The CW in the U.S., ahead of the fourth season.

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Patterson blamed the “creative differences” for his exit, writing on Instagram that he has “nothing but fondness” for his character, Sully. Kohan, who plays Sully’s daughter, Maggie, told Yahoo! Canada how much things will change for her character in the fourth season, premiering on April 20 on The CW. She said that Maggie’s “whole world at the beginning of the season is not what she anticipated.”

Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan — Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle

“She’s just kind of settled in with Cal … and then it’s really thrust on her that now, you’re taking over the Crossing, and you are fully involved, while the rest of your life is kind of thrown up in the air again,” she continued. “And part of her support system is now gone too.”

Murray, who plays Kohan’s on-screen love interest, Cal, has experience going through casting changes, and he reflected on Patterson’s exit. “It does happen,” he told Yahoo! “And there are various, different things that transpire. You just never know. And so it’s one of those situations where you go, ‘OK, well, just look at the show, what is the show? Where does it sit? And how do you hold it up and keep it true to itself?’ And that’s all on the text and the storytelling.”

Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones and Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan — Photo: Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

“There’s no question in my mind that we did that,” he continued. “The show stays totally true to itself, and Sully is still a big part of it… He still exists in this world, and there’s still that relationship. And he built the Crossing, so it’s always going to be there, and that’s kind of the foundation that the show is built on.”

Meanwhile, there is still going to be a lot to look forward to with the fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing. In the new season, “Maggie Sullivan’s (Kohan) life at the Crossing is finally taking shape, having decided on a new direction for her career and a renewed commitment to Cal (Murray). That is, until Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), arrives with a shocking revelation which only upends Maggie’s life once again and causes Cal to question whether Maggie will ever truly be able to leave her past behind.”