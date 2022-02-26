‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meghan Markle Seeing Him Naked on Stage

Suits alum Patrick J. Adams remembers the time Meghan Markle saw him perform naked on stage. As he gets ready to hit the Broadway stage again starring in a revival of Take Me Out, the actor looks back on the cheeky memory he shared with the Dutchess of Sussex.

“She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight of his time working in the Los Angeles production of 9 Circles. “So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He went on to tell the outlet that he “would love” for Markle to watch his upcoming show. “I’ll send her an invite for sure,” he added.

Despite them both having built families away from each other, Adams shared in 2020 that the two have remained in contact as friends. “We’ve texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously, her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on this side of the water.”

Adams has been vocally supportive of Markle as she’s faced public criticism from various public figures and the world throughout her very public marriage with Prince Harry. The actor came to her defense in March 2021 to support his friend as she was accused of bullying the royal staff assigned to her. “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige, and power accrued,” he said.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” he continued. “But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

He also spoke out on behalf of Markle after she faced a second wave of criticism shortly after she announced her pregnancy with the couple’s second child, Lilibeth. The pregnancy news came after she and Prince Harry decided to depart from their royal duties and move to the United States. “On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” Adams wrote at the time. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

“IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he tweeted. “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”