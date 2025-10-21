‘Stranger Things’ Star Confirmed to Miss Season 5

Stranger Things fans will have to continue grieving Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson as the Netflix show wraps with its fifth and final season.

Show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer revealed that the actor’s beloved heavy metal rocker, who died in the stand against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Season 4, would not be returning for Season 5 — even in the Upside Down.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt told Empire in a new interview. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

(Netflix)

After breaking out in Season 4 with his performance as Eddie, Quinn has gone on to star in high-profile projects, including Hoard, A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, Warfare, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Sam Mendes’ quartet of Beatles films.

Confirmed to be returning for Season 5 are Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman.

The Duffer brothers also shared a little insight into Linda Hamilton’s new character, Dr. Kay, who will make her debut in the upcoming season.

“She’s hyper-intelligent and intimidating,” Matt told Empire of the government agent set on tracking down Eleven (Brown). “She’s a scientist but if she needs to, she can get into a fight and shoot a gun,” teases Matt.

(Netflix)

In Season 5 of Stranger Things, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” as per the official synopsis. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.”

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” the summary continues. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 1 premieres on Nov. 26 on Netflix, followed by Volume 2 on Dec. 25 and the movie-length finale on New Year’s Eve.