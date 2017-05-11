Stranger Things Producer Says Some Big Ideas Are Being Held For Season 3

Stranger Things easily got a season two renewal at Netflix, but it appears as though the producers are playing the long con, and already looking ahead to season three.

As production is winding down on the second season of the hit sci-fi series, producer/director Shawn Levy has starting to ramp up the discussion around the plot of the new episodes. While he may not be talking about specific details just yet, Levy did mention that a lot of stories that the creative team had planned on using this year are being saved for a later date.

During an interview with Mashable, Levy said that a lot of their ‘grand ideas’ are now being held for season three.

“As the episodes were written by the Duffers, they realized that there was too much story for nine episodes. So it forced us to be judicious in which stories we tell this season. So one of the surprises was, not all of our grand ideas are going to be serviced in one season… If we had 40 ideas going into the season, 30 [we] are going to pick, and the rest go in the back of our head for, hopefully, future chapters.”

As Levy said, there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding a third season of Stranger Things. However, judging by the incredible popularity the series has found, it’s highly unlikely Netflix would pull the plug before the creators were ready.

The second season of Stranger Things will consist of nine episodes, and will premiere on Netflix this Halloween.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

