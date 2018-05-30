‘Steve Harvey Show’ Employee Found Dead in Hotel Room

An employee of the Steve Harvey Show has been found dead in an Atlanta hotel room. Bryan Cooke, an employee on Steve Harvey‘s morning radio show and Kier “Junior” Spates’ assistant, has died at the age of 39, according to reports.

According to an incident report, which was obtained by TMZ, authorities were called to the W Hotel in Atlanta Sunday afternoon after Spates had not seen or heard from Cooke since he had returned to his hotel following a night on the town. Police discovered the 39-year-old unresponsive in the room with blood and vomit coming from his nose and mouth.

While a cause of death was not available, the incident report states that prescription pills were found in the room, though it did not disclose the medication nor did it state if any pills had been taken or if they had played a role in Cooke’s death.

The report also stated that housecleaning had come by Cooke’s room to clean, but had assumed that he had been sleeping.

Spates, a well-known personality on Harvey’s radio show, referred to Cooke as his “best friend” to police. He also posted a tribute to Cooke on Facebook following his death.

“Today was the hardest day I have ever gone through! God is still in control. I lost my best friend today. He was actually my brother. We were friends since I was 16. I have no words. I am going to pull through for you Bryan Cooke. I won’t let you down. I love you and miss you. God must have needed a Titan in heaven today. Please keep his family in prayer and lifted up,” the post reads.

He continued, “I want to say thank you for keeping me in check through all my successes. You was the first to say man you got it. Thank you brother for keeping me focused. The world is hurt today. Your impact was truly felt. You made me a Man today. You said you was gone do it, I just didn’t know it was going to be like this. Thank you for all you taught me. Took me all day to type this. Just greet me when I walk through those gates!!! Show me around. See you Cooke. Truth be told, you was always better than me and I knew it. You did too. Thank you Lord for sending me the person I needed! The fight over Cooke! You won!”