Steve Harvey’s Infamous 2015 Miss Universe Announcement Blunder Resurfaces After This Year’s Confusing Mistake

Steve Harvey’s performance at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant Sunday night once again reminded viewers of his infamous mix-up at the 2015 pageant, when he announced the wrong winner. Harvey himself made sure no one forgot it, even referencing the mix-up when he introduced Miss Colombia 2019. Viewers also consistently referenced it during the broadcast, especially after Harvey made another odd mistake.

For those who have forgotten, at the end of the 2015 pageant, Harvey infamously announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. However, the real winner was Miss Philippines Pia Wirtzbach. Harvey later said he made the mistake because he saw “1st” next to Gutierrez’s name, since she was listed as the “1st runner-up.” The mistake went viral, but Harvey was retained as host and the 2019 pageant was his fifth consecutive time hosting.

Harvey joked about it when introducing Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur. The lawyer jokingly asked Harvey, “Are you sure you read correctly? Should I go back? Tell me what to do!” She later told him, “You’re forgiven, don’t worry.”

“You’ve forgiven me [but] the cartel has not… They’re not handling it the same way,” Harvey quickly replied.

Can we also appreciate how Steve Harvey didn’t get it mixed up this time around 😭 — Ya’Damn Chocolada 👑 (@Kea_Justice) December 9, 2019

Throughout Sunday’s broadcast, fans brought up Harvey’s 2015 mistake, with some relieved that he did not make the same mistake at the end of the 2019 show. He correctly announced Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi as the new Miss Universe 2019.

still waiting for Steve Harvey to pull this card out pic.twitter.com/080AkEyRpb — Joey 😀 (@medinaobed07) December 9, 2019

Harvey did appear to make a mistake when it came to announcing the winner of the National Costume contest though. He announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados won, when Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon was on stage. The Miss Universe producers later said Harvey was correct, but they did not explain why Sekohn was on stage in the first place.

After all the controversies and complaints on Twitter, Harvey to the social network to shake off the haters.

Y’ALL REMEMBER BACK IN 2015 WHEN MR STEVE HARVEY CROWNED WRONG MISS UNIVERSE 😭💔 #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/tVsxrbdazm — N T O K O.M 👑 (@TheRealNtokoM) December 9, 2019

“Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you,” Harvey wrote, alongside a GIF of himself saying, “Now, listen, some bad things are gonna happen to you.”

“Hate is louder than love, but love is stronger than hate. If you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you,” he wrote in another tweet, adding “Monday Motivation.”

