Steve Bannon's Arrest and Donald Trump's Tax Returns Spark Social Media Craziness

Steve Bannon's arrest on Thursday morning as part of the larger fraud case against those connected to the We Build the Wall efforts set social media on fire early. Soon after, more details started to spill out about the arrest, the others involved and then finally, the revelation that Donald Trump's tax returns will be turned over to the District Attorney in New York. It was a heavy morning for many in America, leaving social media to pick up whatever came out.

For many, the news wasn't a surprise but it did provide plenty of chances at humor in the face of political shadowplay. Bannon was once the mind behind the Trump campaign and helped set the tone in the early days of the administration, but he also seemed ready to return to the spotlight amid the 2020 Election build-up.

WATCH: Steve Bannon leaves a New York courthouse after being arrested on charges of defrauding donors of a campaign to build a wall along the southern border. pic.twitter.com/k1r5QO6tny — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2020

The arrest and allegations of fraud prompted a typical reaction from the president and a denial that he backed the project, despite many claims in the past and video showing his son, Donald Trump Jr., praising the project. The eldest Trump son has denied he gave permission to use his appearance as promotional material.

"Donald Trump, Jr., spoke at an event hosted by We Build The Wall in July 2019 to celebrate a portion of border wall the group had built," Talking Points Memo points out. "We Build The Wall in turn used his appearance for further fundraising, and lists Trump Jr.'s endorsement on its website."

Others who praised the fundraiser include Kimberly Guilfoyle, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Kris Kobach, Erik Prince, David Clarke, Corey Lewandowski, Louie Gohmert, Ryan Fournier and several others according to the outlet.

Scroll down to see some of the best reactions and responses to Thursday's events.