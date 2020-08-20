Donald Trump Erupts Into All-Caps Twitter Rant During Barack Obama's DNC Speech

✖

On Wednesday, people across America tuned in to watch the third night of the Democratic National Convention, and President Donald Trump was among them. Less 10 minutes into former President Barack Obama's speech, Trump made it clear that he was not a fan, going on an all-caps Twitter rant that sparked the hashtag "Trump Meltdown" to trend on the social media platform.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

In the first of a number of tweets posted throughout the night, one of which also targeted the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, Trump resorted to his Obamagate claims. Under the claim, the president has accused Obama of committing crimes to undermine his presidency. Such claims have not been substantiated. Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Justice Department, has denied allegations that Obama and the FBI illegally spied on Trump.

In a second tweet issued less than seven minutes after the first, the president questioned Obama's wait to endorse Joe Biden. Trump seemed to suggest that there was more to the story regarding why Obama waited until the field of Democratic nominees was cleared.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

In a rare turn of events, Obama, who has typically avoided criticizing Trump by name, delivered a scathing address from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, warning of the dangers the current president poses to democracy. His speech came just two days after his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also condemned Trump's leadership in an address that earned her her own critiques from Trump.

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe," Barack Obama said in part. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

He went on to endorse Biden, "a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him." He said that Biden and Harris "will restore our standing in the world."