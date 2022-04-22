Stephen Colbert Jokes After Testing Positive for COVID-19, 'Late Show' Canceled

✖

Stephen Colbert has announced that tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that The Late Show is canceled. In a tweet from the show's official Twitter page, the news was first revealed. Colbert then retweeted the post and joked that he'll "do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," who was to be his guest. Ona. more serious note, the lat night host assured fans that he is "feeling fine" and is "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."

In the original Tweet from the show, it was explained, "Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19. Tonight's show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd." Colbert joins fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden, all of whom tested positive for Covid in the past several months.

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

Colbert isn't the only celebrity to test positive for Covid lately, as earlier this month country singer Kelsea Ballerini was diagnosed with the virus right before she was set to co-host the CMT Awards. "Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini said in a video posted to Instagram. "The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore."

The singer went on to say that she was "devastated" about the situation, but noted that the "good news" is she was already "feeling a lot better." Ballerini added, "The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. ... Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."

PEOPLE later reported that the CMT Music Awards confirmed the news in a new statement following Ballerini's social media post. "CMT Music Awards co-host, Kelsea Ballerini, tested positive for COVID-19," the company said. "Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely)." The statement then noted that country singer Kane Brown "graciously agreed to step in" and co-host with actor Anthony Mackie. "They have plenty of surprises in store for tonight's show," the fan-voted awards show organizers concluded.