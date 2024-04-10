'Station 19' to Hit Major Milestone This Week

Station 19 may be in its final season, but the series is churning out one more big milestone. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be airing its 100th episode this week, which is pretty remarkable. In the episode titled "My Way," Andy "earns her captain's stripes as she fearlessly leads her team during a life-or-death emergency at Seattle's most beloved landmark. Vic struggles with emotional burnout, and Maya helps Carina navigate some difficult news."

It's not surprising that there would be a big emergency for the 100th episode, but it will be exciting to see what Seattle landmark that will be at. Perhaps the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Seattle Aquarium, or the Seattle Great Wheel? Since Station 19 does film in Los Angeles and not Seattle aside from exterior shots, it's possible they actually filmed in the Washington city. Or what would be even more impressive is if they created the landmark to a T in LA. Either way, it seems like this emergency will be a pretty massive one.

Meanwhile, it also sounds like Vic and Carina will be struggling in different ways, and it's more than likely Carina's will involve the lawsuit against her. It's going to be an emotional roller coaster of an episode, which is to be expected for Station 19 and the big 100th. Hopefully, all goes well for the characters because, after everything they've been through over the years, they definitely deserve things to go their way.

The 100th episode of Station 19 will be exciting and nerve-wracking to watch, which definitely describes this season. The series is in its seventh and final season after getting canceled last December by ABC. Fans have furiously tried to save the series via petitions and other campaigns, and as of now, there's no indication that it has worked. While that doesn't necessarily mean that it's not getting saved, fans may not want to get their hopes up just in case. At the very least, not all shows are lucky enough to crack 100 episodes, especially just before coming to an end, so Station 19 lucked out in that department.

It seems like ABC can't stop with the 100-episode celebrations as of late. 9-1-1 aired its 100th episode last week, while The Conners is set to air Episode 100 this week as well. Station 19's 100th episode airs this Thursday, Apr. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.