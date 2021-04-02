'Station 19' Reveals Details of Character's Devastating Death

✖

Grey's Anatomy spinoff series Station 19 is no stranger to tragedy. Throughout the series' four seasons on ABC, Station 19 has said goodbye to more than just a few characters, breaking the hearts of fans as well as the series' stars, and during the show’s most recent episode, new details were revealed in the devastating death of a character who has been mentioned in passing. Warning: This post contained spoilers for Station 19 Season 4, Episode 9, "No One Is Alone."

Airing Thursday night, "No One Is Alone" divulged exactly how Travis Montgomery's husband, Michael Cooper Williams, died. As fans know, previous episodes have revealed that Michael died in a tragic workplace accident back in 2015, and now several years later, Travis is still coping with his loss. Fans got their first details about Michael’s death back in 2020 during Season 3, Episode 6, "Ice Ice Baby," an episode that saw Travis confiding confided in Dean Miller about the loss, saying, "I figured most people are maybe lucky enough to get one big love. I had mine." The episode gave fans an intimate look at Michael and Travis’s relationship through flashbacks, detailing how they struggled to get acceptance from Travis’s parents, who refused to attend their wedding.

During Thursday's all-new episode, it was revealed that Michael died after he was given wrong instructions by his newly-appointed captain, who was none other than Theo, who, according to Distractify, had warned Michael that the wind was shifting and advised him to shelter in place, resulting in his death. Michael's death left a lasting impact on both Travis and Theo, and Travis has struggled to forgive Theo for the transgression. Speaking with TV Guide following the episode, however, actor Jay Haden, who plays Travis, revealed if his onscreen counterpart is ready to forgive.

"What I love about [this] episode is that we don't wrap everything up. There was an extremely traumatic experience that those two guys went through together. That cannot mend itself through one meeting or one impactful episode," he said. "I think it's going to take a little while and I don't know when or where they'll meet up again, but I really think those upcoming scenes, whenever they happen, are going to be really great because it's the mending. It's a little deeper than when you scratch your knee, so it's a different kind of healing process. Will they be friends or foes? I guess we'll see as we continue along the season."

New episodes of Station 19 air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are followed by new episodes of the flagship series Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest info!