TV Shows

‘Station 19’ Leaves 2 Major Characters in Danger in Fall Finale Cliffhanger

Station 19 left two main characters possibly dead in a devastating cliffhanger during the wind […]

By

Station 19 left two main characters possibly dead in a devastating cliffhanger during the wind storm-themed fall finale.

Ben (Jason George) checked in on his wife — as they are currently on break following Bailey (Chandra Wilson) wanting time alone to deal with her stress — before the big wind storm. As they came together to weather the the storm together while celebrating a Friendsgiving at Dean’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) place, they are later called into work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) are tasked to help a victim who closely resembles the circumstances of Sullivan’s wife’s death.

Back at the station, Ryan (Alberto Frezza) and his dad (Dermot Mulroney) bring the food for Friendsgiving to the team so they can still enjoy despite having to work. At the crash site, Sullivan and Andy fight the strong winds and get a patient on their ambulance.

Ben (Jason George), Dean, Travis (Jay Hayden), Vic (Barrett Doss), Chief Ridley (Brett Tucker) and Bishop (Danielle Savre) answer another call and while they drive to the sight and talk about their respective romantic issues, they are stunned when a tree branch smashes into their windshield and breaks it.

Despite the setback, the firefighters make it to the site of a man trapped in a car under a house ceiling. As the firefighters work to free the man, they realize that a house fire started at the man’s house while they weren’t looking.

Ben and Travis enter the home and find people inside, Ben goes and helps to evacuate two babies as the fire rages on. He safely returns the twins to her mother and he rushes back inside to save the grandma, without oxygen. He finds the woman unconscious and is trapped inside the room.

“I have no exit. I repeat, I have no exit,” Ben says.

He is later happy to see other firefighters arrive to save him and the grandmother from the flames. After successfully saving the family, the chief orders the firefighters to stay indoors until the storm passes, which gives them the opportunity to celebrate Friendsgiving in the end.

Following the difficult day, Ben and the rest of the crew sit down for the meal and the chief announces Maya will be transferring to Station 23 as a lieutenant.

The episode ends as Bishop tries to call Andy to tell her the news, but she doesn’t answer. The series then shows Andy and Sullivan’s ambulance crushed in a canyon after a serious crash, leaving both firefighter’s fates in the balance.

Station 19 returns with new episodes in 2019 on ABC.

Tagged:

Related Posts

  • ‘Station 19’ Stars Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss React to Cancellation News
    STATION 19 – "Ashes, Ashes" – The 118 and Tommy are presented with the Medal of Valor for their work on the cruise ship rescue. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen encounter an unforeseen hurdle in their foster care journey, while Eddie's emotional affair develops further. THURSDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)<br>BARRETT DOSS, JAY HAYDEN
    TV Shows

    ‘Station 19’ Stars Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss React to Cancellation News

  • CBS Sets ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Finale Date
    "See You Next Apocalypse" – When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    CBS Sets ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Finale Date

  • ‘Station 19’ to Hit Major Milestone This Week
    STATION 19 – "Good Grief" – Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon's wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral. THURSDAY, MARCH 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/James Clark)<br>JASON GEORGE, GREY DAMON, JOSH RANDALL, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, JAY HAYDEN
    TV Shows

    ‘Station 19’ to Hit Major Milestone This Week

  • Big ‘Fire Country’ Death Sparks Heartbreaking Reactions From CBS Viewers
    "Too Many Unknowns" – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a chemical plant after a dangerous toxic spill goes up in flames, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Sabina Gadecki as Cara, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Tye White as Cole. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Big ‘Fire Country’ Death Sparks Heartbreaking Reactions From CBS Viewers