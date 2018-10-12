‘Station 19’ Fans Slam Boris Kodjoe’s New Character

Station 19 fans don’t know what to think about new captain Robert Sullivan, specifically balancing his uptight personality with his good looks.

Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) was introduced during the season two premiere in a flashback when he was seen having a disagreement with Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), only for him to be announced as the new captain of the station at the end of the episode.

Fans, as well as the other characters got to learn more about Sullivan’s strict running of the station, including a rather intense scene where he had the team line up in the middle of the shift for a uniform inspection.

During the inspection he manages to criticize all of the present firefighters, before Travis — who is still on leave recovering from heart surgery — interrupts with desserts, and is embarrassed to have interrupted his new boss.

Fans of the ABC firefighter drama were not huge fans of the new captain’s strict rules, taking to social media to express their frustrations.

“Captain Sullivan is too much! Pipe down!” one Twitter user commented.

“I hope it’s not just me but I’m NOT liking Capt Sullivan,” another user wrote.

Later, Travis (Jay Hayden) talked to Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) about the new captain and got some insight into his behavior.

“The new captain is doing midday lineups, I feel like I missed so much,” Travis says.

“So, you’re going to ask Sullivan for more time off?” Ben asks.

“I am,” Travis says.

“Be very clear, he’s quick to jump to conclusions you had no intention to him jumping to,” Pruitt says, after an earlier conversation they had led Sullivan to believe he was retiring.

“Yep, he’s going to make up his mind about you fast,” Ben said.

Not all the comments about the new captain were negative, as fans noticed the Code Black alum’s good looks in the new firefighter uniform.

Boris is on #Station19? Have a reason to watch now. 👀 — Lauren Davonne (@laurendavonne) October 12, 2018

“Boris know he looks good in that uniform,” one user wrote.

Maya (Danielle Savre) had her own choice of words for the new captain later in the episode, the she was discussing Sullivan with Jack.

“You know it’s funny, I used to think the worst thing in the world would be if you made captain but turns out, Sullivan is the worst,” she said. “He’s useless, he micromanages, he doesn’t trust us. I mean he won’t even eat in the same room…”

“The new captain on Station 19 is a tool. Don’t like him one bit,” another Twitter user commented.

Will Sullivan warm his way to the hearts of fans and the crew? Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.