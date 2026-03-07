‘Station 19’ Alum Jaina Lee Ortiz Says Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a ‘Possibility’

Jaina Lee Ortiz might be plotting a return to Grey’s Anatomy.

Before landing a role on ABC’s newest series, R.J. Decker, Ortiz starred on the Grey’s spinoff Station 19 as Andy Herrera for all seven seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series was canceled and came to an end in 2024. Surprisingly, though, none of the characters have appeared on Grey’s Anatomy since the cancellation, aside from Jason George, whose Ben Warren decided to return to his surgical residency on Grey’s at the end of Station 19 after being a firefighter for seven years. While Ortiz is occupied with R.J. Decker these days, she told TV Insider the possibility of her reprising Andy on Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JAINA LEE ORTIZ

“Oh my goodness, maybe? I would love to play,” Ortiz said. “I would love to go back and play, but since the Station 19 world has kind of… Who knows? Anything can happen in Grey’s Anatomy, that’s for sure, 22 seasons, I believe, strong. So anything’s a possibility, I’ll take it. Oh, Andy Herrera will come back, yes, with a vengeance.”

Whether or not Ortiz will ever reprise her role for Grey’s Anatomy remains to be seen, but the fact that she isn’t counting it out and is interested, it’s always possible. Andy did not die at the end of Station 19, and she went on to have a very successful career, as per the flash forward. However, fans have not gotten any kind of update for any of the Station 19 characters, even from Warren, so it’s unknown what Andy’s even up to in the present. At the very least, with Grey’s Anatomy a lock for renewal, there will likely be many more chances.

(ABC/Liliane Lathan)

DANIELLE SAVRE, JAINA LEE ORTIZ

Meanwhile, Ortiz is occupied with her new show, R.J. Decker. The series also stars Scott Speedman as the titular P.I. along with Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens. R.J Decker, which premiered on Tuesday, follows the “former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

While it’s hard to tell if Andy Herrera will ever make a comeback, fans can watch all seven seasons of Station 19 on Hulu.