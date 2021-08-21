Stand Up 2 Cancer Livestream: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel?

✖

The annual Stand Up 2 Cancer fundraising event airs on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. As in past years, the show will be broadcast across all four major networks, as well as several cable channels and online venues. Even social media sites Facebook and TikTok will carry live streams. This year's show was executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, media entrepreneur Jim Toth. Katie Couric, who co-founded Stand Up To Cancer, will make a special appearance.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will all air the show on their locally owned and affiliated stations. The show will also be available on HBO, Showtime, AXS TV, E! Network, Discovery Family, Fox Business, and Epix. The streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+ will also carry the show. A full list of the networks airing Stand Up To Cancer can be found at the foundation's website. You can also find the YouTube stream embedded below.

Stand Up To Cancer was founded to raise awareness and money for cancer research. This year's star-studded show will be broadcast from Los Angeles, with dozens of celebrities taking part. Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Sofia Vergara, Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho, Brittany Howard, Common, Alison Sweeney, Candice Patton, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Kate Del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, Tony and October Gonzalez, and Tony Hale are all scheduled to appear. Wonder, Common, and Howard are performing. Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, Jodie Comer, Karen Gillan, Michelle Dockery, O-T Fagbenle, and Paul Rudd will also appear in a special PSA airing during the show.

The show will also include stories from families whose lives were changed by cancer. One story involves an 11-year-old boy who fought T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, while another story is about a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for a decade. There is also the story of a woman with multiple myeloma, whose husband was inspired to join a SU2C clinical trial after his wife was diagnosed. SU2C-funded investigators also talk about their work and how they hope to improve cancer treatments.

Stand Up to Cancer is run by the Entertainment Industry Foundation and began in 2007. The telethon was first broadcast on the four major networks in 2008, and the program has raised over $603 million so far, notes Deadline. "I hope you'll join us tonight for [SU2C]'s seventh biennial television fundraising special," Couric tweeted on Saturday. "It's going to be a fantastic night raising funds for urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. We can't do it without all of you."