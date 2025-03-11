‘St. Denis Medical’: Joyce Launches a ‘Ladybug’ Program to Raise Awareness for Women’s Health in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tonight’s new episode of St. Denis Medical will see the staff getting their ladybug on for a good cause and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Listen to Your Ladybugs,” airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Joyce launches a women’s health initiative to unexpected results. Ron treats a patient who has all the answers. Bruce has an existential crisis.”

In the exclusive sneak peek, Joyce and Alex are dressed in ladybug costumes for St. Denis Medical’s “Ladybug Day” to raise awareness for breast health. The hospital now has a Ladybug program to urge women to get checked. Serena is also helping the cause, but of course, she’s not wearing her costume, rather, red scrubs. Joyce is as excited as ever for the new program and is the first to sign up to get a mammogram, saying that she will document it all.

If anyone can get a program going at the hospital, it’s certainly Joyce, even if it’s a bit over the top. In any case, it’s a good way to bring attention to the check-ups, but it should be entertaining to see what those “unexpected results” are. You never know what is going to happen on St. Denis Medical because the show is truly unpredictable in all the best ways. This will be a storyline fans won’t want to miss out on because it already seems pretty interesting.

Since this is still only the first season of St. Denis Medical, it’s hard to tell what will go down or how things will turn out, but that’s what makes it fun. There will be much to look forward to not only in tonight’s episode but the rest of the season. Additionally, St. Denis Medical has already been renewed for Season 2, so fans will be able to look forward to much more chaos and probably interesting programs in the future.

As for tonight’s new episode, it will surely take fans on another fun ride because between the Ladybug program, Ron’s patient, and Bruce’s existential crisis, the hospital will be dealing with quite a lot. Check out the sneak peek from “Listen to Your Ladybugs” above and watch the new episode of St. Denis Medical airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are currently available.