Hornets Commentator's Reaction to Bismack Biyombo's 3-Pointer Compared to 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Character Plankton

With the NBA season in full swing, basketball fans are listening to the sounds of commentary from their favorite teams. They are able to hear the sounds of joy and anguish during big moments, many of which prompt comparisons to popular shows or movies. One example was a missed three-pointer by Charlotte Hornets' player Bismack Biyombo. The big center attempted a shot from the corner against the Memphis Grizzlies but missed, prompting a cry of "oh my goodness!" from the Hornets' announcer, which many said sounded just like Plankton from Spongebob Squarepants.

Within minutes of the now-viral call on Friday, fans were on social media discussing whether the team announcer was actually Mr. Lawrence, the voice behind Plankton. Several even posted a clip from Spongebob Squarepants in order to compare the two audio files. Those that watched the two videos proclaimed that the quotes were "identical" and that the game was now more entertaining.