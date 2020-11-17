'Space Force' Season 2 on Netflix: What We Know

✖

Netflix is officially launching viewers back into the orbit of its humorous original series Space Force. On Monday, months after rumors of a renewal had first surfaced, the streaming giant confirmed that it would be bringing back the Steve Carell-starring series for Season 2, but what do we know about the upcoming season?

Although a premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced, production on the sophomore run will officially kick off sometime in 2021. For Season 2, production will move from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia, in an effort to reduce the show’s budget. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May, showrunner Greg Daniels hinted at the hefty production cost, stating, "imagine if this is The Office that's shot like a $100 million Marvel [movie]." It has often been difficult for such productions to receive renewals at the streamer, which typically makes renewal decisions on a viewership versus cost analysis. Fellow space-themed Netflix drama Away, which also boasted a high production cost, was canceled following Season 1 despite having debuted to much success.

Along with a change in production location, Season 2 will also see a few changes behind the camera, with the series undergoing a creative revamp. While Daniels will return as showrunner, he will be joined by Norm Hiscock, who will serve as co-showrunner. Jimmy O. Yang has also joined the Space Force writing staff. Sources allege this creative revamp is in the hopes that "a second season will allow Space Force the runway to grow creatively and better connect with viewers and critics alike." Although the series had received a mostly positive response from viewers, it had not been met with the same fanfare from critics, who gave Space Force a 38% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What's On Netflix reports that these creative changes could potentially signal that Season 2 is the final chance for the series "to get it right."

In front of the camera, it is believed that much of the Season 1 cast will return, including Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and Yang. At this time, it is unclear what the storyline of a second season will be, though it will likely deal heavily with the United States rendering the Chinese moon base inoperable and vice versa, leaving both teams stranded in space.

Space Force Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix. While Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date, it is possible that it could premiere in late 2021 or early 2022 depending on the series' production schedule and potential impacts of the pandemic. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.