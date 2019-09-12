‘South Park’ Impressively Renewed Through Season 26 at Comedy Central

Excelsior! South Park fans can rejoice, as it’s been announced that the long-running animated series has impressively been renewed through Season 26 at Comedy Central. Per Variety, the show is currently the longest-running scripted cable series, and it will now earn three more seasons beyond Season 23, which debuts on Sept. 25.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement, referring to a previous season where they sarcastically campaigned to have South Park canceled. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent Alterman and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

Alterman — who is president of Comedy Central, as well as Paramount Network and TV Land — also issued a statement on the renewal: “South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down. If humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

South Park is renewed through season 26! 🎉 Read this exclusive interview with Trey and Matt where they discuss the new season, cancel culture, and their plans for the future https://t.co/sLgtxviX3i — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2019

Parker and Stone recently spoke with THR about the new season, explaining that sometimes coming back to work on the show after a break can be tough, but this upcoming season was different.

“You hope when you get back that you laugh a lot, and we did today,” Parker said. “I laughed harder today than I have in probably six months.” Stone then added, “I’ll sleep better tonight. It really is like this big release.”

Fox refused to pick up “South Park” because they didn’t want to air a show that had a talking poo character. The show was then taken to Comedy Central, where it became one of their highest-rated series and led to the network becoming one of the fastest-growing cable channels. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 11, 2019

Season 23 of South Park will mark a major milestone for the series, as it will reach it’s 300th episode. Regarding whether or not the pair have plans to make a big deal for the occasion, Parker and Stone implied that they don’t.

“Well, we did the 200 two-parter, and that was a disaster. We’ve learned the past few years to let the momentum of the season take us,” Parker stated, referring to South Park’s “200” and “201” episodes, which satirized the prophet Muhammad. The episodes wound up being heavily censored by Comedy Central, only aired once, and have never been made available for streaming.

Fans can see what all Parker and Stone have in store for the newest season of South Park when the show returns later this month.

