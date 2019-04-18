‘Sons of Anarchy’: What the Cast Is Doing Now

The Sons of Anarchy cast was packed to the gills with talented performers, from Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman to Maggie Siff and Katey Sagal. Ever since the show ended in 2014, the cast has continued to nab major roles in television and movies.

Sons of Anarchy launched in 2008 on FX and quickly became one of the network’s most popular shows. To this day, the show has a huge following, made clear by the instant success of SOA‘s first spin-off, Mayans M.C.

Although acting was one of the show’s hallmarks, SOA was only nominated for a single Golden Globe. In 2011, Sagal was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama and won. The show’s only Emmy nominations came in technical categories.

Scroll on to catch up with our favorite SOA stars and see what they have been up to since 2014.

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam became a star overnight thanks to SOA. Even before the show ended, Hollywood tried to turn him into a bankable star, with Guillermo Del Toro famously putting him in the 2013 blockbuster Pacific Rim. He worked with Del Toro again in Crimson Peak. He has also worked with Guy Ritchie twice, first in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and then in the upcoming The Gentlemen. Hunnam can now be seen in Netflix’s Triple Frontier.

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal, who is married to SOA creator Kurt Sutter, was the biggest star on the series when it began. Already a household name thanks to Married with Children and 8 Simple Rules, SOA showed a new side of Sagal to fans. Most recently, Sagal starred on ABC’s The Conners and Showtime’s Shameless. She is now set to star in the CBS pilot Nana.

Mark Boone Junior

Mark Boone Junior starred as Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson on Sons of Anarchy. He is best known for his roles in the Christopher Nolan movies Memento and Batman Begins. He will be starring in an upcoming music drama called Paradise City. According to AltPress, the project is a spin-off of the Showtime movie American Satan, which was released last year. Boone also appeared in the film.





Kim Coates

Kim Coates has been busy in Hollywood since the late 1980s and did not slow down after Sons of Anarchy wrapped. In 2017, he starred in the Netflix miniseries Godless and starred in the short-lived SyFy series Ghost Wars. He now stars in Bad Blood, a Canadian crime drama co-starring Lisa Berry, Eric Hicks and Anna Hopkins.

Tommy Flanagan

Tommy Flanagan starred as Filip “Chibs” Telford on Sons of Anarchy. After the show wrapped, Flanagan kept busy, appearing in indie movies and taking on occasional TV roles. In 2017, he appeared on the remake of Papillon, which also starred Hunnam. Last year, he was seen in Adolescence with Mickey River, India Eisley and Romeo Miller.

Maggie Siff

While Sons of Anarchy was still going on, Maggie Siff was already making appearances on Mad Men as Rachel Menken, later Rachel Katz. After those two shows were over, Siff appeared in a handful of movies before she won another lead role as Wedny Rhoades on Starz’s Billions. The show is currently in its fourth season and also stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman was one of the biggest stars on SOA at the show’s beginning. He won a Golden Globe in 1989 for his performance in Beauty and the Beast.

With over 250 credits to his name, the actor has always been in demand. Some of his more recent credits include The Great War, Splitting Up Together, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Run with the Hunted, The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi was a busy character actor before he was cast as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on Sons of Anarchy in 2008. The role catapulted him to new heights, and earned him parts in the movies Bad Hut, Lowriders and When The Bough Breaks. His biggest role to date was Hernan “Shades” Alvarez on the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage.

Ryan Hurst

Ryan Hurst came to fame as Gerry Bertier in Disney’s Remember the Titans and played Jax’s friend Opie on SOA. He now stars on AMC’s The Walking Dead as Beta. He also had roles on Bates Motel, Outsiders and Law & Order: SVU. Last year, he starred in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces, which also featured Hunnam.

Dayton Callie

Dayton Callie is best known for playing Charlie Utter on HBO’s beloved Western Deadwood, and will reprise the role in the 2019 movie. The Vietnam War veteran starred as former Police Chief Wayne Unser on SOA. Callie had an eight-episode arc in Fear The Walking Dead from 2016 to 2017. He also starred in last year’s City of Lies, an indie movie starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker.