'Sons of Anarchy': Viewers Are Still Discovering the FX Show for the First Time
Sons of Anarchy is inarguably one of FX's best and most popular shows ever. While the show premiered in 2008 and wrapped up in 2014, there are still plenty of fans discovering the series for the first time. The show, created by Kurt Sutter, ran for 92 episodes over seven seasons and was a ratings hit at the time. Due to that fact and the show's high quality, it's been a staple on streaming services like Hulu (and until recently, Netflix). Furthermore, FX is now airing Mayans M.C., an SOA spinoff with a third season on the way.
All these factors draw viewers to the show, which stars Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, Ron Perlman and Clay Morrow and Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow. Searching around on Twitter, you can see how first-time watchers are feeling about it. Most seem to enjoy and are getting the show's hype, with some gutted by the series finale. Scroll through to see some reactions of Sons of Anarchy fans discovering the show for the first time.
I just finished watching the Sons of Anarchy for the first time.. I cried during the entire last episode. That show took my emotions all over the place. #sonsofanarchy #end #family #wtf pic.twitter.com/cfdJIK8AGm— LeeFlanders (@LeeFlanders2) January 7, 2021
I just finished #sonsofanarchy on Netflix for the first time. I don’t know why I never watched this amazing show before. I’m in tears.— Nicki Mehling (@nicsun01) January 3, 2021
oh Ron Perlman in this? i’m definitely in— 4K Jae 🏁 (@4kJae) January 4, 2021
I finished Sons of Anarchy FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER & I loved every bit of it so much with all my heart🏍
It’s basically Hamlet. 🎭— Rosy Gutierrez🦙 (@missrosygtz) December 28, 2020
I loved it.
just finished sons of anarchy for the first time and all i feel is pain— jasmine (@_jizzmaan) December 24, 2020
Only show I’ve been watching lately is Sons of Anarchy (for the first time), and damn now I can see why it was so hyped up back then— Brandon (@Brandon_Aria) January 3, 2021
So I’m watching Sons of Anarchy for the first time and I’m 14 seconds into season 4 and Jax has cut his hair. Can I skip this season?— 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚁𝚊𝚍𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚍 (@GretchenRadford) January 7, 2021
Watching Sons Of Anarchy for the first time and this shit kinda hard bro.
And yea I know I’m like maaad years late lol but I never had cable so I had to wait til it got on steaming platforms and I’m only now finally getting to it— Depressed Pacers Fan (@Doublecup_Mud) January 3, 2021