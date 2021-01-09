'Sons of Anarchy': Viewers Are Still Discovering the FX Show for the First Time

Sons of Anarchy is inarguably one of FX's best and most popular shows ever. While the show premiered in 2008 and wrapped up in 2014, there are still plenty of fans discovering the series for the first time. The show, created by Kurt Sutter, ran for 92 episodes over seven seasons and was a ratings hit at the time. Due to that fact and the show's high quality, it's been a staple on streaming services like Hulu (and until recently, Netflix). Furthermore, FX is now airing Mayans M.C., an SOA spinoff with a third season on the way.

All these factors draw viewers to the show, which stars Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, Ron Perlman and Clay Morrow and Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow. Searching around on Twitter, you can see how first-time watchers are feeling about it. Most seem to enjoy and are getting the show's hype, with some gutted by the series finale. Scroll through to see some reactions of Sons of Anarchy fans discovering the show for the first time.